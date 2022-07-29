Templemore's Lacey Avenue in bloom at Jimmy Doran’s garden

What a beautiful sight passersby on Lacey Avenue are treated to every day as they stroll past Jimmy Doran’s front garden at number 10 Lacey Avenue.



With his roses, hydrangea’s, begonias, lobelias and many others all in full bloom the garden is a little piece of heaven.



Jimmy has lived here since 1976 and has always had the garden in top shape. Gardening and stonework are part and parcel of Jimmy’s everyday life and he has been involved in many various Tidy Towns projects over the years.



Walking sticks are another great passion of Jimmy’s life. Carefully handcrafted in all shapes and sizes from many different types of wood, Jimmy has made sticks for scores of walkers. You can see some larger ones displayed against the wall but Jimmy can make them in any shape or size.



This week we salute Jimmy for all his efforts and for putting all his talents to such good use. Well done Jimmy.