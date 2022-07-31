County Tipperary Golf & Country Club - Captain’s Prize

Captain’s Prize

Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick and Captain Brian Slattery, hosted the final day of their Captain’s Prize on Sunday last, which was a most enjoyable day with excellent participation. The final scores are over the two days of stroke play golf. The Juvenile and Junior Captains Ellen Butler & Niall held their Captain’s Prize on Saturday & Sunday.



Captain Brian Slattery’s Presidents Prize went to a long time member & very popular winner Dermot O’Dwyer playing off 13 with an excellent score over the two days of 139. With T J Ryan in 2nd place , With the Best Gross going to Adam Buckley (3) with 151, in 3rd place Darragh Stapleton (15) 140, in 4th place Packie Horan (13) 141, in 5th place Sean Ryan (25) 142, in 6th place John Kennedy (19) 143.



Category Prizes

Cat 1. In 1st place John Grogan (10) 146, in 2nd place Darren Hayes (9) 146, in 3rd place Des O’Neill (7) 146.

Cat 2. In 1st place Noel Buckley (16) 144, in 2nd place Donal Comerford (16) 145, in 3rd place Tommy Moloney (16) 147.

Cat 3. Killian Ryan (19) 143, in 2nd place Michael Morris (23) 144, in 3rd place Donal Coman (21) 145.



Past Captains Prize went to Michael Ryan (Rosegreen) (15) 148. Committee Prize went to Past Captain Tony Reade. Seniors Prize Larry Shanahan (7) 146. The leading qualifier was P J Maher (15) 150.

The non-qualifiers competition; 1st prize went to Don Kennedy (27) 69, in 2nd place Paddy Dunne (6) 70, & in 3rd place Pat Ryan (8) 71.



Lady Captain’s Prize

Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick’s Prize was played for over two days with the total scores for the two days outlined below. Niamh’s Prize went to a very popular winner Helena Ryan with a score of 137. Winning the Captains Prize in Dundrum for the 3rd time, what a golfer!! The second prize went immediate past Captain Anne Grace with a score of 141. The Best Gross went to Frances Boyle with 181.



In 3rd place Mary O’Donnell with 143, in 4th place with a score of 136, a very young player with a bright future in golf, also playing juvenile Andrea Rangelov, in 5th place Michele Crowe with 144, & 6th place Caroline O’Dwyer with 145. The Past Captains Prize went to Pauline Walsh with 145. The Committee Prize went to Vice Captain Jacinta Coman with 149, the 1st 18 hole went to Juvenile Captain Ellen Butler with 70 & the 2nd 18 hole went to Jenny Lawrence with 68. Category 1 prize went to Margaret O’Connell with 146. Category 2 went to Catherine O’ Halloran with 149.

Niamh’s Lady Captain’s Prize for the 9-hole Stableford played on 17th & 24th July went to Maura Crosse with 26pts, with the 1st 9-hole winner Rena Ryan with 13pts and the 2nd 9-hole winner Breda Kennedy.



Junior Captain’s Prize

The Girls Junior Captain Ellen Butler’s Prize went to Andrea Rangelov, 2nd Alanna Rose Walsh & in 3rd place Ellen Browne.

Boys Junior Captain Niall Tobin’s Prize went to Rian Moloney, in 2nd place David Ryan, in 3rd place Charlie Hyde, & in 4th place Aiden Skeffington.



The Juvenile 9-hole; Captain’s Prize went to Ben Fitzgerald with 2nd prize going to James Buckley and 3rd prize going to Leon O’Dwyer. The Junior Golf Committee would like to thank Joan Moore for sponsoring the Seamus Moore Cup to the boys which is to the memory of former Captain of the club Seamus Moore & Pat Ryan for sponsoring the cup to the Girls. The Committee wish to thank all the Boys and Girls who turned out to play, the sponsors of the competition Frances Boyle, Bob Hogan, Marian O’Riordan, all the volunteers who helped out on the day and Jeff for sponsoring the food. The Golf Club would like to thank the very dedicated committee that look after the Juniors and the Juveniles in our club; well done to you all.



Seniors Golf

The Result of the 15-hole Scramble; in 1st place Joe Treacy, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Pat Kennedy 49.2. In 2nd place John Grogan, Tommy Landers & Denis O’Donnell 51.9. In 3rd place 3rd place P J Maher, Pat O’Gorman & Billy Maher 54.7.



9-Hole Stroke play

Result of last Wednesday’s 9-hole stroke play competition; in first place Darragh Dwan with 42 – 9 = 33, in 2nd place John Kennedy with 44 – 9 = 35 & in 3rd place Colin Ryan with 41 – 6 = 35. The winner of the Two’s competition John Ryan (B) had €50 added to his Shop Account.



Captains Prize Final 24th July winners of the Two’s Competition

Seamus Dwyer 2 at 12th, Michael Morris 2 at 2th Dermot O’Dwyer 2 at 5th

Darren Hayes 2 at12th. Each have €29.50 added to shop account.

L/R: Pauline Walsh, Catherine O'Hallorn, Frances Boyle, Anne Grace, Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick presenting her Captain's Prize to Helena Ryan, Andrea Rangelov, Mary O'Donnell, Jacinta Coman and President Kathleen O'Neill