Temporary traffic management to take place in Grangemocker

Temporary traffic management will take place on the N76 Grangemockler Co.Tipperary from the 2nd of August 2022 to the 2nd of May 2023 from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs.
The works are part of the for village pavement scheme.
Stop and go traffic management will be in place.
Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan with her boyfriend Colm Barry who proposed to her while the couple were on holidays in Venice
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.