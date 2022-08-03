Council announces plans for pedestrian improvement measures in Cashel

Tipperary County Council has given notice of its intention to provide pedestrian improvement measures at Ladyswell Street and The Kiln Cashel, Co Tipperary.
The development consists the renewal of existing footpaths and construction of new footpath sections, buildouts, the provision of controlled pedestrian crossing, renewed road markings.
Works also include the provision of public lighting, landscaping, all associated drainage and site works as required.
Drawings and particulars of the proposals are available for inspection.
