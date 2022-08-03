Fixtures: Club hurling returns in big weekend of Tipperary GAA action

County Tipperary
05-08-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Nenagh Éire Óg V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg 7.00
Mullinahone V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 7.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium 7.30
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kiladangan V Moyne Templetuohy in Roscrea 7.00
Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballingarry V Ballybacon Grange in Fethard 7.00
06-08-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in Borris-Ileigh 3.30
Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 7.00
Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh 2.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30
Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha 7.00
Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Holycross 7.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir 7.00
Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.00
Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templetuohy 7.30
07-08-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30
Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Burgess V Newport in Nenagh 2.00
Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara 3.00
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Cappawhite V Moneygall in The Ragg 1.30
Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara 1.30
Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir 2.30
Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla 7.00
Mid Tipperary
03-08-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship
Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey Borris in Boherlahan 7.30
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Semi-Finals
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Moyne Templetuohy in Gortnahoe 7.00
Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.00
05-08-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Knock V Drom & Inch in Knock 7.30
Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Holycross 7.30
06-08-2022 (Sat)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter Final
Upperchurch Drombane V Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane 7.00
07-08-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter Final
Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Outside Field Thurles 5.00
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Clonakenny V Moyne Templetuohy in Clonakenny 6.00
Thurles Sarsfields V Killea in Outside Field Thurles 7.00
North Tipperary
03-08-2022 (Wed)
Junior B Hurling Championship Play Off
Kiladangan V Moneygall in Borrisokane 7.00
U19B Hurling Championship
Newport V Lorrha in Newport 7.15
West Tipperary
03-08-2022 (Wed)
U19A Hurling Championship
Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty Rossmore in Leahy Park, Cashel 7.30
U19B Hurling Championship
Arravale Rovers V Lattin Cullen in Sean Treacy Park 7.30
05-08-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals
Solohead V Cashel King Cormacs in Solohead 7.00
Cappawhite V Rosegreen in Cappawhite 7.00
06-08-2022 (Sat)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty Rossmore in Golden 7.00
07-08-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Lattin Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 12.00
Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals
Clonoulty Rossmore V Golden Kilfeacle in Clonoulty 12.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 12.00
South Tipperary
03-08-2022 (Wed)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patricks in Ballingarry 7.30
Mullinahone V Cahir in Monroe 7.30
Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers in Cahir 7.30
St Marys V Clonmel Óg in Goatenbridge 7.30
Newcastle V Ballingarry in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
04-08-2022 (Thu)
Carrick Swans V Ballylooby Castlegrace in Monroe 7.30
05-08-2022 (Fri)
U19B Hurling Championship
Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cloneen 8.00
07-08-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Fethard V Moyle Rovers in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12.00
Killenaule V Carrick Swans in Monroe 12.00
