Tipperary milk recipient Avonmore to save up to 40 tonnes of plastic each year on its Fresh Cream range

Avonmore, Ireland’s leading dairy brand, has switched to Tetra Top® cartons for its Fresh Cream range, a move which will save up to 40 tonnes of plastic every year, or the equivalent weight of two fully loaded tour buses.

It’s all part of a company-wide drive to innovate and lead change across its product portfolio. ‘Nothing tops Avonmore Cream’ and that’s why Avonmore has switched to Tetra Top® cartons for its Fresh Cream range.

Avonmore Fresh Cream, Double Cream and Light Cream are now available in Tetra Top® packaging, which contains 62% less plastic than the previous bottles and uses paperboard from responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources where new forest growth replaces harvested trees.

Just last year, Avonmore introduced paper straws for its EU School Milk Scheme. This switch has already reduced plastic usage by a further 2.7 tonnes per annum.

Strawberries and cream - but cream from a susdtainable carton from Avonmore

Miriam Walker, Director of Domestic Consumer at Avonmore, said it is the very same fantastic, high quality Fresh Cream but now it comes in packaging that is kinder to the planet.

“The Avonmore Cream inside our new Tetra Top® packaging is the freshest and highest quality cream. Nothing has changed taste-wise. As part of Avonmore’s sustainability strategy our aim is that 100% of our product packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

“We are recommending that consumers also play their part in this sustainability journey and that they wash, squash and recycle Avonmore Cream Tetra Top® cartons.”

Avonmore is a Glanbia Ireland brand, which is 100% owned by Glanbia Co-op. Co-op Chairman, John Murphy, said everyone is conscious of the drive to become more sustainable, support the circular economy and reduce plastic across the supply chain.

“We are proud to produce top quality fresh, light and double cream from the nutritious milk produced on family farms in our catchment area every day. Sustainable dairy and production processes are at the heart of our operations.

“The latest move to more environmentally friendly Tetra Top® cartons for our Fresh Cream is yet another step on our continuous sustainability mission. It shows Glanbia Co-op’s commitment to delivering on our ‘Living Proof’ promises on plastics, packaging and carbon reduction,” John Murphy said.

The Tetra Top® cartons are Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified, indicating that the paperboard is from well-managed, responsible and other controlled sources where new forest growth replaces harvested trees.

Glanbia Co-op has over 11,000 farmer Members. As part of its comprehensive sustainability strategy, Living Proof, it has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to show its clear and unambiguous commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by implementing the best science and technology.

The company’s overall ambition is to reach Net Zero Carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Irish Government’s commitment in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development.