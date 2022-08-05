Public invited to discuss Cashel Public Realm Refurbishment and Enhancement plans

A representative of The Paul Hogarth Company’s design team will be present in Cashel library next Tuesday 9th August from 11.00am to 6:30pm for anyone who may have questions or would like to discuss the Cashel plans that are currently on public display.
Further details of the proposed plans are also available online.
