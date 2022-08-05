SLOW DOWN: Tipperary RPU catch motorists over the speed limit in Thurles

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit conducted a number of speed checkpoints in the Thurles area over the past few days.
Some of the speeds detected in 50km/h speed limit zones included 101 km/hr, 80km/hr, and 71 km/hr.
All drivers issued with fixed charged penalty notices.
Gardaí wrote: "Please slow down."
