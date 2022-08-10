ROAD CLOSED: plans to close this Tipperary route to facilitate bridge repair works

Tipperary county council intends to close the L-4253 Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.
The period of closure will be from 07:00hrs on Monday 12 September 2022 to 20:00hrs on Friday 30 September 2022.
Traffic travelling from Templetouhy will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid. Traffic travelling from Thurles will divert at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village.
The reason for the closure is to a facilitate a bridge replacement.
Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday 18 August 2022 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie
