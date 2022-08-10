Late Barry goal confirms sem-final spot for Cappawhite over Rosegreen

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior Hurling B Championship Quarter Final

Cappawhite 1-20(23)

Rosegreen 2-11(17)

Michael McCarthy at Cappawhite

Cappawhite held on for a six-point win in the first of the West Junior B Quarter finals on Friday. An Anthony Barry goal with 3 minutes left being the score that secured the tie.

Cappawhite were first on the board through a James Quinlan free but Rosegreen responded quickly with Colin Geraghty flicking home after a long range free landed in the square. Rosegreen had the best of the play in the 1st 25 minutes and led 1-04 to 5 points. Cappawhite would score the last 4 points of the half to go in at the break two to the good.

Rosegreen would have the benefit of the breeze in the 2nd half and when Podge Quinlan scored their second goal of the game to put them one ahead things were looking good. James Quinlan and Charlie Costello swapped frees. Mikey Carmody at 11 and Anthony Barry at 14 were starting to get more ball as Cappawhite tried to free themselves but Rosegreen kept the deficit at two points for the majority of the half.

Barry cracked in a Goal for Cappa with 3 minutes to go and finally Cappawhite had some breathing room but two quickfire points from Colm Hayde and Charlie Costello had the lead back to three as we headed for injury time. Cappawhite finished the stronger scoring 3 injury time points through Mikey Carmody, James Quinlan & Anthony Barry.

The margin of victory flattered Cappawhite but they just about deserved the win. Rosegreen stuck admirably to the task and good performances from Colm Hayde, Charlie Costello and Podge Quinlan while Cappawhite were best served by John McGrath, Ross Dunne, James Quinlan, Mikey Carmody and Anthony Barry.

Cappawhite: Neil Clancy, Davy Stapleton, Thomas Costello, Cian O'Carroll, Ben White (0-1), Michael O’Neill (0-1), John McGrath, Ross Dunne (0-1), Tommy Coughlan, James Quinlan (0-12, 0-10 frees), Mikey Carmody (0-1), Sean Cleary, Cormac Heffernan, Anthony Barry (1-4, 0-2 frees), Eanna Heffernan

Subs Used: Jamie Buckley, Eoghan Ryan, Mark Treacy.

Rosegreen: Chris Geraghty, Sean Ryan, James Walsh, Daniel Keating, Daniel Hayde, Danny Fanning, Nick Ryan, Colm Hayde (0-3), Keith Bergin, Podge Quinlan (1-1), Aidan Lonergan (0-1), Tony Kerwick, Charlie Costello (0-4), Colin Geraghty (1-1), Michael Quinlan.

Subs Used: James Heffernan (0-1), Ger Cummins.

Referee: Tom Dawson (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)