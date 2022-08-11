Upperchurch Drombane claim U19 mid title win over Gortnahoe Glengoole

Upperchurch Drombane captain Tom Purcell receive the mid trophy.
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid Tipperary U19B Hurling Final
Upperchurch Drombane 1-18
Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-15
Upperchurch Drombane claimed the U19B mid title last night after a late scoring flurry in the final minutes pushed them over the line against Gortnahoe Glengoole in the baking sun in Littleton last night.
Sean Ryan was the star of the show scoring 1-5 of his teams total, as the mountain men reeled off the last four points of the game in injury time when they trailed 1-15 to 1-14.
Those pivotal scores came from Pat Ryan (2), Jim O'Dwyer, and county man Luke Shanahan, while Mikey Griffin did very well to keep the elusive Damien Corbett quiet, as they saw off a spirited Gortnahoe effort.
