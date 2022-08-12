Life of revolutionary leader to be explored as part of summer festival in Cahir

This year marks the centenary of Arthur Griffith's death
As part of Summer Festival at the Castle, 'Arthur Griffith "Father Of Us All" and Scapegoat For Our Sins' by Dr. Colum Kenny is to take place tonight, August 12 in the The Great Hall of Cahir Castle.
Arthur Griffith was a writer, journalist and founder of Sinn Féin. A member of the delegation team for contentious Anglo-Irish Treaty Negotiations, the newspaper editor served as acting president during the War of Independence.
Tickets available on eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../summer-festival-at-the...
or alternatively reserve tickets by phone on 086-8372154 or 085-7555244
