TRAFFIC: Roadworks and closures to take place near Tipperary Town

File photo
Temporary Traffic Management to take place on the L8208 Shanballymore, Donohill, Co.Tipperary from the 22nd of August to the 23rd of August 2022, from 07.00hrs to 19.00hrs for road works.
Road closures and diversions in place for the duration of the works.
To book tickets for this final performance of the summer season please contact Brú Ború on 062 61122 or visit www.bruboru.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.