ROADS: Local access only in this Tipperary village due to bridge repair works

Temporary Traffic Management will take place on the L-1317 Ballygriffin Co. Tipperary from the 22nd of August to the 25th of August 2022, from 08.00hrs to 17.30hrs for bridge parapet repair. Local Access only. No through access.
