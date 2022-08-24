New Craft Group starting in Thurles Library. All Welcome! Every Monday morning from 10.30am-12.30pm. Starting Monday September 12.
Bring along whatever craft you enjoy, meet like-minded people, share ideas and have a chat over a nice cuppa!
Tea and coffee provided. For more information please contact 052-6166131 or email thurleslibrary@tipperarycoco. ie
