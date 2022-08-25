Search

25 Aug 2022

JK Brackens GAA in action in Semple Stadium

Our old rivals Loughmore Castleiney provided the opposition and it was they who dominated early on and they led 1-6 to 0-3 after fifteen minutes

JK Brackens GAA in action in Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium, Thurles

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

25 Aug 2022 7:45 AM

Round 2 of the County Senior hurling championship took place in Semple Stadium on Sunday last in front of the TG4 cameras.


Our old rivals Loughmore Castleiney provided the opposition and it was they who dominated early on and they led 1-6 to 0-3 after fifteen minutes.


Brackens came more into the game in the second quarter with Shane Doyle, Andrew Ormond and Conor Cadell all scoring points from play. Doyle also added a magnificent line ball from 66 metres out - a remarkable feat. Lyndon Fairbrother added four frees to leave it 1-9 to 0-8 in favour of the red and green.


Fairbrother brought the game to life when he goaled two minutes into the second half. It was nip and tuck for the next twenty minutes with Loughmore 1-14 to 1-13 ahead with two minutes remaining.
Another cracking line ball from Doyle tied it up before Ormond’s fourth from play put us one up.
Loughmore levelled from a free before Fairbrother’s free had us one up with a minute left in injury time.


But Loughmore had the last score of the day from a Liam McGrath free to leave it all square after a frantic finish. (1-16 apiece).


Brackens now face Kiladangan in their final game while Loughmore take on Eire Og Annacarty. Our Junior A and U-19 hurlers both bowed out of this year's championship during the week.


The 19’s went down to Holycross in the Mid semi-final while the Junior A’s lost out to Thurles Sarsfields. It’s back to football this weekend with our Seniors in action against Eire Og Annacarty and our Intermediates facing Clonmel Commercials.


Our Junior B hurlers are also in action as they travel to Dr. Morris Park next Monday night to take on Thurles Sarsfields under lights at 8pm in the Mid quarter-final.


Congratulations to Paula McNamara (Stapleton), formerly of Marian Road who won tonight's 50/50 Jackpot worth €375.


Paula bought her winning ticket online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media