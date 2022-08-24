Search

24 Aug 2022

Councillor Jim Ryan lashes "criminal" vandalism of River Suir life buoys

People should remember that this is a criminal offence and those who did it should be punished - Cllr Ryan

The life buoy was vandalised and thrown into the River Suir

Reporter:

news reporter

24 Aug 2022 2:32 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Independent Tipprary County Councillor Jim Ryan has voiced his displeasure over the vandalism of the life buoy along the River Suir walk in Thurles.


The equipment was taken from its case and thrown into the river, an act which the Thurles official called “unacceptable and criminal”.


On social media, Cllr Ryan said: “I am so disgusted to see the life buoy along the river walk at the back of Dunnes Stores vandalised. Whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves.


“There is anti-social behaviour going on with people regularly drinking and causing hassle to the public,” Cllr Ryan said.
“This is of extreme concern as it is putting people’s lives at risk.


“People should remember that this is a criminal offence and those who did it should be punished.


Cllr Ryan asked that if anyone had any information about the incident then they should contact Thurles Gardai.


“I have had complaints from people of feeling intimidated by a small group on the walkway and this should not be happening.
Locals commented on Cllr Ryan’s post about the “disgraceful” and “terrible” behaviour and that they no longer feel safe in the area.


“It’s not safe walking around the park and river walk as there is always drinking and drug taking and dealing going on,” one wrote.


“Everyday you can walk that area and you can see drunks, people drinking, people spaced out and undesirables,” another said.


One more described the walkway as an “eyesore”, saying “it looks like a jungle now” and the situation had become “scandalous”.


Cllr Ryan said it is important that this does not put people off from using the walkway.


“It is a beautiful walkway and the council has plans to extend it further. This is a problem of only a small number of people but it needs to be nipped in the bud quickly.


“People should continue to make use of it but the anti-social behaviour needs to be sorted out,” he told the Tipperary Star.

