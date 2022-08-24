Boil Water Notice impacting Irish Water customers served by Kilcash and Tullohea Public Supply is lifted

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to notify customers supplied by Kilcash and Tullohea Public Water Supplies that following receipt of remedial measures and consistent, satisfactory monitoring results, the Boil Water Notice is now lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

All consumers on the Kilcash and Tullohea Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Boil Water Notice was issued on August 11 to protect the health of approximately 206 people in Kilcash and 406 in Tullohea following issues identified with the treatment process at the treatment plant.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community, adding: “Irish Water acknowledges the inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice is for the local community and thanks everyone for their patience while we worked with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it was safe to do so.



“Public Health is Irish Water’s No. 1 priority and this Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precaution to protect customers following issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant.

“Where risks to water quality are identified through Irish Water’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme. Boil Water Notices are issued in order to safeguard public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue in order to lift the notice as quickly as possible, in agreement with the HSE.”

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on Freephone 1800 278 278 is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.



Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of impacted stakeholders during the period of this boil water notice and regrets any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.