PICTURE: The Back in Five Campaign takes to Clonmel to make a point about accessibility

ACTIVISM: The Back in Five campaign took to Clonmel
The Back in 5 campaign took place on O’Connell Street, Clonmel today. The campaign is a collaboration involving the Irish Wheelchair Association, HSE, Tipperary County Council, An Garda Síochána and local Chambers of Commerce.
This event supports the proper use of disability parking bays and blue badges.
Garda Fiona Gleeson of Clonmel Community Policing Unit was on hand to assist with this very successful event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.