Irish Water are working to resolve a mains issue in the Ballintaggart area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Ballintaggart area today, August 25.
The repairs are expected to be complete by 3pm and may also affect Ballingarry and the surrounding areas.
