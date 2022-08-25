Crime update: Tipperary gardaí investigating assault on young female in Nenagh
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault on a young female.
The incident happened on Sarsfield Street on Wednesday of last week at around 8pm.
The alleged perpetrator is also a female.
The injured party did not seek medical attention.
L/R: Michael Fennell (Chairman), Myles McMorrow (President), Sean McCormack ( Limekiln Winner), Eamonn Butler (Limekiln Sponsor)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.