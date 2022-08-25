Tipperary GAA club continues work on its new full-size pitch and development

Senior: Well done to our senior hurlers on their 3-19 to 1 -17 win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in Round 3 of the Co SHC on Sunday. Our goals came late on with Jake Morris getting two and Cian Crowley scoring the other. This win secures second place in the group and a place in the Co Quarter Final.

Development Update: Work is continuing on the development of our new full-sized pitch with the fencing work complete and the site now secure.

This phase of the development is due to be completed by the end of September. To fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families - please contact any club officer or committee member for more information or if you would like to support this fundraising project.

Many thanks to all who have donated to date. Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher. Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Lotto: This week’s lotto Jackpot was €3,300. In the coming week, you will be able to play our lotto in the following businesses around the town, JKCs, Centra, The HiB, Rocky’s and Andy’s. So keep an eye out for our new lotto bins in these premises and please continue to support our lotto. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member.

Tipperary Draw: All receipts for last year’s draw are being issued at the moment by the Co Board. These receipts also contain the brochure for next year’s draw. Please take time to have a look at the great prizes on offer again this year - added to the top prize for the first four draws are prize bonds. Our club promoters will be contacting all members in the coming weeks re the new draw which starts on September 2.

Youth Academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream welcomes new members to the club, training times for the various age groups as per below, contact the club social media sites with any questions.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturdays. We are moving to the astro pitch to train for the next few weeks and we will be organising a few blitzes for early September. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys played a hurling blitz against Roscrea on Saturday morning in Nenagh where both teams showed great skill and determination throughout! Well done to all involved and thanks to Roscrea for travelling. We travel to Ballina this coming Saturday for a hurling blitz.

Training continues Wednesdays from 6pm-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-11am on the outside field unless we are involved in a blitz. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys had three competitive games against Toomevara last Saturday. Training continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Contact Cathal 086-0806460.