Search

26 Aug 2022

It's a family affair in the Community Games for the Horgans in Tipperary

Father and daughter win long puck bronze medals 37 years apart

The Horgans

Brian Horgan and his daughter Abbie Horgan from Boherlahan have both won bronze medals in the long puck in the National Community Games Finals - Brian in 1987 and Abbie this year

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

26 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

History repeated itself for the Horgan family, Boherlahan at the recent Community Games National Finals.
In 1987 former Tipperary hurler Brian Horgan from Knockavilla won a bronze medal in the All-Ireland Community Games long puck competition in Mosney, Co Meath.
At the time it was an incredible achievement for 11-year-old Brian to finish third and win the bronze medal in a very strong and competitive field, and a very proud day for his parents Richie and Breda.
Eight years later in 1995 Brian captained Tipperary to win the All-Ireland Under 21 hurling final against Kilkenny in Thurles.
Coincidentally, 35 years later and his daughter Abbie Horgan also won a bronze in the very same Under 14 long puck final in Carlow last Saturday.
Just 12-years-old, Abbie plays with her club Boherlahan/Dualla and is also on the Tipperary Under 14 team.
It was a great achievement for Abbie and a very proud moment for her parents Brian and Marie and her grandmother Betty Lacey (of Lacey’s Pub in Ballydine).

The national Community Games finals of all the cultural events including Talent, Table Quiz, Art, Model Making, Handwriting and Projects are among the events taking place in the Visual Theatre in Carlow this weekend, August 27 and 28.

Best of luck to all the Tipperary competitors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media