Search

26 Aug 2022

Damer House Gallery exhibition by Lynne Hoare is open until September 18

The Amuseoleum presents Discard and Select (The Whole Story), is running in The Black Mills, Roscrea

Damer House Gallery exhibition by Lynne Hoare is open until September 18

Lynne Hoare's The Amuseoleum presents Discard and Select

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Aug 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Damer House Gallery’s current exhibition is The Amuseoleum presents Discard and Select (The Whole Story), an exhibition by artist Lynne Hoare, which is running in The Black Mills, Roscrea.


The exhibition was opened by landscape architect Feargus McGarvey and will be open from 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4.30pm Wednesday to Sunday until September 18.


Pictured right are some of the dolls displayed at the opening of the exhibition.
Lynne’s concern for the environment and the ongoing and escalating climate crisis is the inspiration for this exhibition.


Using objects she finds, and lost or discarded items, she brings a new meaning to each object, providing the viewer with an provocative and engaging experience of every piece. Her love of nature and the natural environment is evident in her work.


At the same time, she raises questions about how we treat the fragile planet we live on, and the immediate environment around us.


Natural materials such as wood, seeds and cloth are used in conjunction with plastics, metal and other manmade materials to suggest other ways of thinking on what we use, what is useful, what we discard and why.


Her exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail provide a nostalgic, playful, and thought provoking experience.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media