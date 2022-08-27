Great excitement as Maura Maher scores a hole-in-one on the 6th hole in Dundrum last Sunday

Mens Golf

The winner of the 3T’s competition over the weekend was Joe Burke (10) with 43pts. In 2nd place Mark Jordan (13) with 42pts. Joe Burke will go forward with the winner of the Ladies competition Libby Ryan, Captain Brian Slattery & Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick to play in the K Club at a date to be decided.



The Wednesday 9-hole Competition

In 1st place Jimmy Heffernan with 20pts C/B, 2nd William McGarry with 20pts & in 3rd place Thomas O'Donovan with 19pts.

Next weeks competition is the Maher Cup kindly sponsored by P J Maher.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was won by Catherine Moloney with 21pts. In second place Maura Crosse also on 21pts. The Tuesday 9-hole qualifier; in 1st place Flan McGlinchey 27.4=21pts.2nd Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick 29.9=20 Pts. Best Gross Pauline Walsh 20.1=10 gross. Thursday evening social golf; in 1st place Annette Murphy with 20pts & in 2nd place Pauline Walsh with 19pts.



A Hole-in-one:

There was great excitement when Maura Maher had a hole-in-one on the 6th hole in Dundrum on Sunday. Well done Maura.Our mixed scramble next Thursday evening is kindly sponsored by O’Connor/Julian Veterinary. Date for your diary Ladies; our Open Day is on Wednesday September 7th which is a Fourball Team of 2, Visitors €20 Members €15 booking is now open on BRS. This year’s ladies Open Day is kindly sponsored by BE DYNAMIC Digital Marketing.



Juvenile Golf

Jaime Alley from our juvenile club represented us in the under sixteen Ryan Cup at Tipperary club last week but unfortunately due to weather the players were called in off the course hopefully competition can be rescheduled at later date.



Seniors Golf

The results of last weeks Champagne Scramble with two scores to count, played in Tipperary Golf Course; in 1st place Martin Quirke, Liam Ryan (Con), Aidan Fogerty & Tom Hayes with 101pts. In 2nd place Joe Tracey, Seamus King, John Graves & Patrick Kennedy with 100pts (back 9). In 3rd place John Grogan, Johnny Hannigan, Pat O’Gorman & Sean Cross with 100pts.



Open Singles Friday 19th August

1st Kieran Byrne (Ballyneety) 42Pts

2nd Ian Condon (Clonmel) 39Pts

Gross Thomas Fogarty (Thurles) 32 Gross

3rd Joe Burke (Dundrum) 39Pt