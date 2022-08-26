Tipp GAA club to adopt smoking and vaping free policy at grounds

Boherlahan Dualla Gaa Club have approved a proposal from their Healthy Club Committee that they adopt the GAA’s Smoke & Vape Free Policy for the entire of the Boherlahan Gaa Grounds. This policy will commence on Saturday 3rd September 2022
The GAA Smoke & Vape Free initiative, which is implemented through the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs project is kindly supported by Healthy Ireland and the Tomar Trust. Over 440 clubs across the 32 counties are participating in the ground-breaking project which aims to transform clubs into hubs for health within their communities.
Boherlahan Dualla joins a growing number of clubs within Tipperary that have designated their grounds Smoke & Vape Free. The Smoke & Vape free initiative is also filtrating into the county structures with some progressive county boards interested in driving this agenda. As well as the obvious health impacts of introducing such a policy, the environmental impacts are also important for the Association. To date 60% of participating Healthy Clubs have already implemented the GAA Smoke & Vape Free Policy which aims to:
The club are asking for the support of visiting teams and supporters in providing a healthy and safe environment for all by honouring this request.
