Intermediate and junior camogie: Results and round-up of weekend fare

Intermediate Camogie Championship Round Up:

Kilruane MacDonaghs bounced back from their opening round defeat against Cahir to beat newly promoted Boherlahan Dualla 3-12 to 1-9 on Saturday evening.

At half time Kilruane led by two points but with ten minutes remaining in the second half the sides were level 1-8 each but Kilruane struck for two quick goals from Ali O’Kelly and Laura Shinners to give them the momentum and pull away from the opposition.

For Boherlahan Aoife Kennedy was excellent scoring 1-3 while Emma Horgan was brilliant on frees. Shannon Rovers also responded well to their opening round defeat as they defeated Cahir in round 2 of the FBD Insurance Intermediate Championship.

Again goals proved decisive as at half time Shannon Rovers had already scored three and led 3-5 to ten points. Roisin Howard had a fantastic game at centre forward for Cahir finishing with a personal tally of 15 points from both frees and play.

Cahir were very strong up the middle with Carol Casey in full forward and Lauren Fitzpatrick and Sara Finnane excellent in midfield.

While Emma Buckley was her usual reliable self at centre back. For Shannon Rover Niamh Franks, Aoife McLoughney and Sabrina Larkin were the standout performers.

Results:

Kilruane MacDonagh’s 3-12 Boherlahan Dualla 1-09

Shannon Rovers 5-12 Cahir 0-17

FBD Insurance Junior A Championship Round Up:

Moneygall travelled to the Ragg on Saturday morning to take on Drom-Inch in the Junior A championship. After an exciting high quality game it was Moneygall who came away with the victory by three points 2-12 to 2-9.

Moneygall got off to a flying start with a goal by Bronagh Kenneally with the first attack. This was soon followed by a Stephaine Treacy point and Drom looked to be in real trouble. Michelle Woodlock was moved out from corner forward into defence to alleviate the pressure and this move proved to really work in Drom-Inch’s favour as Michelle’s reading of the game and clearances were excellent.

A fortuitous goal from Niamh Ryan brought Drom right back into the game and some well taken points by Niamh and Joanne Ryan meant Drom-Inch led at half time 1-6 to 1-5.

Moneygall upped the tempo in the second half. Niamh Larkin and Katelyn Treacy in particular were very impressive up front causing the Drom-Inch defence plenty of problems.

When Larkin struck for Moneygall’s second goal it put some distance between the sides but credit to Drom-Inch they refused to die and Michelle Woodlock and Grainne Long led the fight.

A second goal this time from Trisha McGrath brought it back to a three point game leaving the final score 2-12 to 2-9 in Moneygall’s favour and they now have two impressive wins from two despite being short a number of key players through injury.

Templemore recorded a great win over Holycross Ballycahill on Saturday. In a low scoring game the sides were evenly poised with four points each at half time. Templemore enjoyed the better of the second half exchanges and ran out narrow two point winners 0-10 to 0-8.

In the other game in the Junior A championship Lorrha (last year's junior B winners) had a great win over Ballina in Lorrha on Sunday. Goals proved the difference with Lorrha claiming victory on a final scoreline of 3-7 to 1-6.

The first half was a superb battle with both sides exchanging scores and only a point separating them at the interval.

A super goal by Ballina’s Roisin Houlihan was responded to almost immediately by Lorrha’s Grainne Hough.

In the end it was two sublime goals for Lorrha in the 2nd half by Clodagh McIntyre that gave the victors the edge and a very entertaining contest finished 3-7 to 1-06. Ballina’s points came from Caitlin McEvoy, Sinead O Leary and Bernadette Hayes.

Results:

Drom-Inch 2-09 Moneygall 2-12

Lorrha 3-07 Ballina 1-06

Holycross Ballycahill 0-08 Templemore 0-10

A young St Cronan’s of Roscrea team travelled to Dolla Friday evening to take on Silvermines in the Junior B championship.

Silvermines are operating in the Junior B grade this year having won the Junior B2 competition last year.

The homeside got their championship off to a flying start with a comprehensive victory raising five green flags to leave the full-time score 5-12 to 0-7 in Silvermines favour. Stand out players for Silvermines were Phoebe Sage in midfield and full forward Ciara Ryan Malsh.

Moycarkey Borris continued their winning start in this year’s championship with an excellent win over Carrick Swans.

At half time Moycarkey led ten points to four. They went on to put in a very dominant second half performance to limit a battling Carrick side to just one point while Moycarkey ran out comfortable winners 1-18 to 0-5.

The other Junior B game this weekend saw Cashel King Cormacs leading Portroe at half time 1-4 to three points. Portroe however struck for three second half goals to earn them a narrow one point win 1-12 to 3-7.

Results:

Silvermines 5-10 St Cronan’s 0-7

Moycarkey Borris 1-18 Carrick Swans 0-5

Cashel King Cormacs 1-12 Portroe 3-7

FBD Insurance Junior B2 Round Up:

Last Thursday evening Ballybacon Grange recorded a good win over Boherlahan Dualla in round 2 of the FBD Insurance Junior B2 championship.

It was a very good Ballybacon performance from the start with their forwards on fire with opening scores from Rebekah Coughlan and Alice Ryan. Ballybacon Grange led at half time 3-6 to three points.

In the second half Ballybacon continued to be on top again with some mighty scores from Isabelle Cuddihy, Niamh Boyle, Aoife O’Neill, Alice Ryan and Katie O’Connor.

For Boherlahan Shauna Butler was their chief scorer with five points in total (two frees) while Anna Ryan also scored a lovely point to add to their tally. Final score Ballybacon Grange 5-15, Boherlahan Dualla 0-6.

On Sunday evening an excellent team performance from Toomevara ensured a comprehensive victory over Shannon Rovers on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-2.

Samantha Ryan was commanding at centre back as part of a teak tough backline. Fiona Young took her two goals well with Anna Woods (0-3), Anna Grace (0-3) and Louise Young (0-3) also catching the eye.

For Shannon Rovers Steph Power scored a super goal while Erica Fogarty and Maggie Sullivan had a point each. Megan Dunne pulled off some great saves throughout the hour while Julie Brennan on her return from injury was very good at centre back.

In the other game in the competition Clonoulty Rossmore and Eire Og Annacarty played out a highly entertaining game resulting in a 3-11 to 2-7 win for Clonoulty.

Results:

Ballybacon Grange 5-15 Boherlahan Dualla 0-06

Toomevara 3-12 Shannon Rovers 1-02

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-11 Eire Og Annacarty 2-07