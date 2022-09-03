Thurles Care Golf Classic proves an outstanding success

Pictured are the organisers of the recent Thurles Care Golf Classic which was held in Thurles Golf Club on July 22nd making a presentation of €5000 to Suir Haven representatives Mary Callanan and Mary Ryan Maher. €3000 was presented to Thurles Care representatives Mary Quinn, Ann Hallinan, Bernie O Dowd and Sr Mary Barry.



Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors John Dwan of Alpha Drives and Stakelums Home and Hardware and all of the teams who took part on the day, these donations where made possible and all the monies raised will be used locally to enhance the lives of those who need it the most.



A big thanks to Denis O Reilly of Premier Meats whose burgers went down a treat and thanks also to the staff who manned the barbecue with such good humour on a really hot day.

We had many other spot prizes donated for a raffle and thanks to everyone for these.

After the golf had finished the clubhouse was alive to the sound of music with the brilliant Sarah and John Gorman as we hosted some of the people who are so well looked after by Thurles Care.



On the golf front, the winners were in 1st place; Billy and Willie Maher, Roger McLoughlin and Marian Finn with 103 pts

2nd were Eddie Stapleton, John Ryan, Tom Ryan and Tom Kennedy with 98 pts.

3rd were. Sean Maher, Denis Maher, Jim Gibbons and Denis Maher with 96pts.

4th were Denis O Connell, Bertie Keane, Frankie Shortt and Pat Fennelly with 94pts

5th Johnny Fogarty, Eamon Healy, James Slattery and Frank Lysaght with 91pts.

Nearest pin Mary Coffey and Bill Mullins. Longest drive Marian Finn and Kevin Laffan Jnr.

Next year’s event has already been booked for July 21st so we hope to see everyone back in Thurles for another day of golf and fun and once again thanks to everybody who contributed in any way to the success of this year’s event.

Left to right. Sadie O Connell, Mary Callanan, John O Connell, Mary Quinn, Ann Hallinan, Bernie O Dowd, Mary Ryan Maher, Sr Mary Barry, Anne O Connell and Denis O Connell.