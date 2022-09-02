Here's ten ways to keep your car clean

It can be challenging to keep cars free from dirt and clutter, especially with a big family, and the thought of doing a big clean can be even more off-putting.

But, it is worthwhile making sure that your car is clean. Here are a few measures you can take:

Cup-holder liners

Often, drinks can leak and leave a sticky residue in the bottom of car cup-holders, which can be a pain to clean. Using silicone cup-cake holders is a foolproof way of making sure these stay spotless.

Wet wipes

Keeping a pack of wet wipes in your glove box is essential for staying on top of spillages. By having these handy, you can wipe up any mess as soon as it happens.



Waterproof backseat cover

There’s nothing worse than muddy paws ruining your car seats or boot, and the thought of cleaning this afterwards is even worse.

Car bin

To avoid rummaging around and gathering up the waste, a portable car bin may just do the trick. These can be hung around the headrests of the seats and when it is full, just take them inside and empty it.

Shaking out the car mats

One of the most simple things you can do to stop dirt accumulating is shaking out your car mats once a week. This means when you do get round to doing your big clean, it won’t be such a mammoth task having to scrub mud and dirt off the mats, and it may save you a lot of time.

Cleaning the interior windows

It is easy to forget about the insides of the windows when you’re so used to washing the outside. But washing these makes your car appear so much cleaner and improves your visibility.

Air fresheners

Sometimes hanging air fresheners aren’t enough to mask odours. Keeping an air freshener handy in the glove box is another effective way of keeping your car fresh and clean.

Seat gap fillers

We all know how annoying it is when things fall down the gaps in the seats, whether that is food or other small items. Seat gap fillers are perfect for stopping things from sliding through the crevices and keeping your car clean.

Cleaning the headlights

A great way to make your headlights appear brighter is by getting a cloth and wiping them with toothpaste. Headlights can appear dimmer if they haven’t been cleaned in a while, which is hazardous to yourself and other road users.

Cleaning air-con vents

Air con vents are well known for getting dusty, and it isn’t good to have this sort of air circulating around the car.

Something as simple as getting a paintbrush to brush out the dust in the vents is perfect for solving this problem and making your car tidier.