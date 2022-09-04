Tipperary Community Games: County finals take place in Holycross

The county finals of Aldi/Bus Eireann community games GAA events took place in Holycross on Monday, August 22nd.



First Final was the U10 Mixed football between existing champions Newport v New Inn-Knockgraffon.

This was a very good game between two very talented young teams. Newport retained their title after many exciting moments with New Inn who lost nothing in defeat to a very strong team with two years experience under their belt. All of the New Inn players had wonderful games on their way to county lever.

It is a great achievement to reach to county final they will have benefited from the experience. We are so proud of them bringing silver medals back to the village of New Inn and look forward to seeing them back in action next year. Team consisted of Theo O'Dwyer, Fionn O' Dwyer, Conor Mason, Billy Heaney, Cormac Durkan, Philip McCoy, Lorcan Kelly. Killian Brophy, Joseph Heenan, Conor Hogan, Richard Fitzgerald, Sarah Flynn, Shay Boland.` Mentors Kevin Heaney, Stephen Mason, Gerry Hogan, Martin Boland, Anna Heenan & Anita O’Dwyer

Above: The Roscrea team



Second Final U11 Hurling was the match of the season between Mullinahone v Roscrea. These two teams were so evenly matched it was nip & tuck all the way. The teams were level with 10 minutes to go. Spectators were glued to a nail biting finish which resulted in 3-7 to 2-8 a two point win for Mullinahone to become county champions.

They were presented with the Michael England Shield by Micheal England , Roscrea. Michael was an officer of community games for many years and his wife Kitty a former county secretary. His family now carry on the tradition with his grandchildren competing in many events.

Team members were Tom Cahill, Captain, Patrick O Brien , Peter Morrissey, Michael Lutteral, Lewis Ahmed , Patrick Hickey , Harry Vaughan , Jack O Meara , Jack Murphy, David O Mahoney , Cathal Maguire , Conal Kelly , Cillian Maher , Cillian Croke Mentors Pj O Halloran , Richard Cahill , John Murphy , Des O Mahoney , Eoin Kelly , John O Grady . Mullinahone will represent Tipperary at the Munster Finals in Carlow on September 10th. Both finals were refereed by Fergal Horgan. Many thanks to Fergal who is always so supportive of the games.



Third Final u14 Camogie Boherlahan-Dualla v Holycross resulted in another title for Existing Champions Boherlahan who once again displayed their skill and stamina retaining their title.

Silver medalists Holycross ladies also had a good game barely missing the net on a couple of occasions. they all enjoyed themselves which is what it is all about. Thanks to Jason Lyons referee.

Marie Stapleton, Moycarkey Borris pewter medal in u12 Recitation and Cait Browne, Holycross silver medal in u16 recitation

Teams:- Boherlahan . Jayden Carroll, Nessa Dwan, Evanne Gleeson, Leah Hickey, Abbie Horgan, Saoirse Maher, Sarah Meehan, Gabrielle Morrissey, Sophie Moynihan, Sarah Murphy, Aoife O’Donnell, Clodagh O’Dwyer, Abbie Phelan, Grace Power, Brid Quirke, Nicole Tarrent. Manager Seamus Hickey.



Holycross Silver:- Amy Lee, Rosie Kennedy, Marilouise Costello, Louise Doyle, Caoimhe Ryan, Sarah Gleeson, Sasha O Keeffe Aine Browne, Stella Carr, Hannah Molloy(captain), Sinead O Dwyer, Tara Ryan , Katie Flanagan .

Pitch & Putt

It was a very exciting afternoon at the County finals in Templemore on Wednesday 22nd Aug. Spectators were treated to an excellent display of skill and accuracy by these talented boys in a very close competition which resulted in a play off for Gold. Final Result Gold Hugo Cloughjordan, Silver Charlie Cloughjordan, Bronze Oisin, Newport, Pewter Stephan, Newport.



Thank you to Holycross and Templemore for use of their facilities. To the volunteers at both venues who are vital in organising the events. National Finals of Arts & Cultural Events took place in Carlow last weekend. Results of same will be published next week.