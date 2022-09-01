Hope for the future as young Tipperary side overcome Kilkenny to capture John Doyle Cup

John Doyle Cup Final

Tipperary 0-18 Kilkenny 0-12



Nenagh Eire Óg GAA Club played host to the 2022 John Doyle Cup following a hiatus of a two years due to the pandemic. A large crowd descended on the grounds for the clash of Tipperary and Kilkenny and they were not disappointed. A hugely entertaining game saw the Premier County emerge six point winners.



Played in sweltering conditions, officials made the decision to reintroduce the water break as all these players were now on their second big game of the day. Tipperary began the strongest, St. Mary’s Aaron Cagney broke the deadlock two minutes in following brave work by Joe O’Dwyer. Cagney again was to the fore minutes later when he doubled his sides lead with his first placed ball of the day. Tipperary were dominating proceedings and came close to the game’s first goal.

Liam O’Dwyer continued his good run of form from the Semi Final into this game and his shot was brilliantly saved by Luke Cahill in the Kilkenny net. Darragh O’Hora pointed the resulting 65m to extend Tipperary’s lead to 3. Kilkenny were working hard and desperately searching for any fault in the Tipperary defence but none was forthcoming yet. Sean Ryan of Holycross Ballycahill got his first of the day, a beautiful score from the far side line. O’Dwyer again pointed to push Tipperary 5 in front. Kilkenny got a handle on the game in the 8th minute with Darragh Power opening their scoring. The next few minutes may not have produced much in terms of scores but both teams work rate could not be questioned. Kilkenny’s Callum Lawlor got himself on the score board with a free. 0-05 to 0-02 at the water break.

O’Hora from Solohead put four between the sides before Lawlor clawed one back for the Cats. Cagney pointed a free of his own thanks to good work by Joe O’Dwyer whose pace was causing problems for the opposition. Cagney continued to lead form the front and pointed another good score before his counterpart Lawlor scored a monstrous point from the middle of the field. 0-08 to 0-04 with the break shortly upon us. Tipp tagged on two more scores before the whistle courtesy of Sean Ryan and Alex Coppinger. 0-10 to 0-04 at the break. Tipperary in control.

The Tipperary team who defeated Kilkenny to win the John Doyle Cup 2022.



Both sides emerged from the half time break revitalised. Kilkenny got the better start and reduced the gap to four. Emerald’s Callum Lawlor really playing a leaders role scoring a point from a free and then a good score from out the field. In what was a battle of the number 10’s Cagney again pointed a placed ball before scoring another super score of his own. Lawlor again stood up to the plate and probably got the score of the game, a monstrous point under pressure from behind his own 65m line. O’Hora pointed from a free just before the water break to put six between the sides, 0-13 to 0-07. Tipperary Captain David McSweeney lead from the back and got the first score after the sós uisce. Darragh Power from James Stephens pointed from out the field before Sean Ryan again scored for the Premier. Both sides traded scores once again before Kilkenny almost raised a green flag of their own. Darragh Power burst through the Tipperary defence and although being fouled got a shot away only for Sherlock in the goals to pull off a great save. Referee Conor Doyle brought the ball back though for the fall with Jack Coogan pointing. 0-16 to 0-10.

Kilkenny were now playing with a bit more freedom and reduced the gap to four coming up to the fiftieth minute mark, points from Louis Madigan and Callum Lawlor. Kilkenny searched desperately for scores to reduce the gap but Tipperary remained firm and popped over the final two scores of the game from Darragh O’Hora and Larry Collins to give Tipperary an 0-18 to 0-12 victory.



A good display of hurling from Tipperary saw them deservedly crowned champions. Captain David McSweeney from St. Mary’s collected the John Doyle Cup from County Bord na nÓg Chairman Tommy Landers and John Doyle from Holycross Ballycahill.



Scorers:

Tipperary: Aaron Cagney (0-03 frees, 0-03) Darragh O’Hora (0-01, 0-01 65m, 0-02 free), Sean Ryan (0-03), Liam O’Dwyer (0-01), Alex Coppinger (0-01), David McSweeney (0-01), Lorcan Bourke (0-01), Larry Collins (0-01)



Kilkenny: Callum Lawlor (0-04 frees, 0-03), Darragh Power (0-02), Jack Coogan (0-02 frees), Louis Madigan (0-01)



Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)