Tasty ties confirmed as preliminary hurling quarter-final draw confirmed

The draws for this years's preliminary quarter-finals for the Tipperary senior and premier intermediate hurling championships after the conclusion of the group stages earlier today.

First, in the senior club hurling, Thurles Sarsfields clinched second place by virtue of their win over Templederry Kenyons earlier today, and have now been drawn to play Clonoulty Rossmore in the preliminary quarter-final, while Nenagh Éíre Óg face JK Brackens in the other preliminary after the Templemore side lost out to Kiladangan.

In the premier intermediate championship, Silvermines were drawn out to face south champions Carrick Swans in the first quarter-final, while the other game will see Clonakenny and Burgess face off also.

The preliminary quarter-finals in all grades will take place next weekend the 11/12 of September. See fixtures below

Elsewhere, the relegations draw was made for the teams who finished bottom of the senior hurling groups, with Moycarkey Borris set to play Éire Óg Annacarty, with Templederry Kenyons standing to face Mullinahone in the other game., with the fixtures to be made in the coming days.

The intermediate draw has been delayed due to the result between Borrisokane and Knockavilla Kickhams earlier today, with the sides finishing joint-second on the same points and scoring difference, as the county board are awaiting direction from Croke Park on resolving the situation.

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Sunday, September 11th

Thurles Sarsfields vs Clonoulty/Rossmore in Holycross @ 1.30pm

Nenagh Éire Óg vs JK Brackens in FBD Semple Stadium @ 3pm

Premier Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Saturday, September 10th

Silvermines vs Carrick Swans in Boherlahan @ 3pm

Sunday, September 11th

Clonakenny vs Burgess in FBD Semple Stadium @ 1pm

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals

Moycarkey Borris vs Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Templederry Kenyons vs Mullinahone