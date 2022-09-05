Search

05 Sept 2022

Fire at Limerick hospital closes six rooms; 83 on trolleys this morning

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Sept 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Patients from six single rooms in a ward at University Limerick Hospital were evacuated over the weekend after a small fire was detected in a bathroom.

The patients were evacuated without incident, according to a statement from the ULHG.

The rooms were affected by smoke.

Patients were relocated to alternative wards, while the affected rooms were assessed and cleaned.

Limerick Fire Service attended the scene after the fire was reported at around 6.40am on Sunday.

The group thanked all patients for their co-operation during the management of this incident and staff for their professional response.  They also thanked Limerick Fire Service for their rapid response and attendance on site.

Meanwhile, there were 83 people on trolleys at the hospital this Monday morning, according to Trolley Watch. It is the highest number of people waiting on trolleys in the country.

There were nine people on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel and none in Nenagh General Hospital.

Last Friday, the hospital group asked members of the public not to attend its ED due to high numbers caused by a variety of complex illnesses, including Covid-19.

People with minor injuries are being asked to attend the injury units at Nenagh, Ennis and St John's.

