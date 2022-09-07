Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Juvenile Academy will take place every Monday at 6.30pm at the club’s all-weather facility. If you are interested in registering a child please come along on Mondays.
The U15 hurlers won their county semi-final to progress to the county final which will be against Éire Óg Annacarty in Kilcommon on Sunday, September 11 at 1.30pm.
The club urges members and fans to attend the match and show your support for the team. Please come out and show your support.
The Junior B hurlers played local rivals Carrick Swans in Davin Park last Friday evening.
The Intermediate hurlers played their last group game of the county championship against Golden/Kilfeacle on Sunday. They suffered a very narrow defeat and now must go into the relegation play-offs.
Juvenile Lotto draw
The jackpot wasn't won in last week's draw. Numbers drawn were: 1, 10, 13, 23. Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each. They were: Mary Donovan, John Power, Eileen O’Brien, Gerry Houlihan, Gary Tobin, Johnny Fitzpatrick, Ashley Norris.
Nora Hoare, Assistant Co-ordinator of the Kite programme with Matthew Halligan, who graduated for the year 2021-2022
Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that Tipperary Town is to benefit from Streetscape Enhancement Initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.