12 Sept 2022

CBS principal pays tribute to students on their outstanding Leaving Cert results

CBS principal pays tribute to students on their outstanding Leaving Cert results

12 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

At CBS Thurles, a delighted Tiernan O'Donnell, Principal, sent his congratulations to all the Leaving Cert students of 2022.
Similar to last year's class, they had a disrupted path to the state exams due to Covid. But they showed remarkable resilience and innovation throughout.

Mr O'Donnell paid tribute to all the students. CBS Thurles had numerous students with exceptional results.

"In particular, we are delighted that four students attained the full 625 points, namely, Eoin Noonan, Ben O'Driscoll, Canice Ryan and Sean Condron.

Special mention to Canice, who attained 7 A1s. Emphasising the success of this year's leaving cert class Mr O'Donnell noted that over 30% secured over 500 points, with over 60% attaining over 400pts.

We expect the vast majority of the LC class of 2022 to go onto third-level Degree courses this year. We know from surveys with past pupils that on average 90% of our students will go on to study third- level degrees, 5% will go on to apprenticeships, 5% will go on to PLC courses or employment.

Our Guidance Counsellor, Ms Sarah Feehan, is available this week and next week to assist our sixth-year class of 2022 with any further options or queries they might have.

Well done to everyone, and all the very best in your future endeavours. Mr Ollie Kelly, Deputy Principal, noted, "Parents, students, and teachers gathered in the school on Friday to celebrate this enormous achievement.

Parents and students were in a joyous mood as they realised the enormity of what they had accomplished, and both parents and students alike expressed their gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the excellent management, teaching, and student support teams in CBS Thurles."

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

