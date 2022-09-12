Draws confirmed for club hurling quarter-finals

The draw was made earlier tonight and has thrown up some really tasty encounters in the last eight of both the Dan Breen senior and Premier Intermediate hurling championships.
Also, draws were made for the relegation fare in the Dan Breen, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate championships while the final preliminary quarter-finals in the Intermediate championship was confirmed. See full draw below.
Dan Breen Senior Hurling Championship QF's draw:
Drom & Inch vs Loughmore Castleiney
Kiladangan vs Clonoulty Rossmore
Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Toomevara
Upperchurch Drombane vs JK Brackens
Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship QF's draw:
St Marys vs Silvermines
Cashel King Cormacs vs Burgess
Roscrea vs Thurles Sarsfields
Gortnahoe Glengoole vs Portroe
Dan Breen Senior Hurling Relegation SF's
Mullinahone vs Templederry Kenyons
Moycarkey Borris vs Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary QF's
Cappawhite vs Knockavilla Kickhams
Boherlahan Dualla vs Kilsheelan Kilcash
Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation SF's
Ballina vs Carrick Swans
Kiladangan vs Newport
Intermediate Hurling Relegations SF's
Shannon Rovers vs Carrick Davins
Ballinahinch vs Ballybacon Grange
