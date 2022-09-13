Search

13 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 13

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary deaths and funerals

James (Jimmy) Parsons
The Bungalow, Warrensgrove, Crookstown, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary

James Parsons of The Bungalow, Warrensgrove, Crookstown, Co. Cork, formerly of Gorraun, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital on 10th September 2022. James will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Irene, his loving daughters Avril and her husband Will Langrell, Helen and her husband Luke Clarke, and Rachel and her husband Michael Benjamin, grandchildren William and his wife Becca, Ethan, Eli, Kaela, Josiah, Caleb, David, Daniel, Esther, Lydia, Nathanael, Joanna, Hannah, Abigail, Jemima and Peter, brothers John and Herbie, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

Reposing at Gabriel & O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Castle Road Upper, O'Mahony Avenue, Bandon, Co. Cork P72 WE20, Wednesday 14th September 2022 from 6.30pm followed by a short service of prayers and hymns at 7.30 - 8.00 pm. Funeral Service on Thursday 15th September 2022 at 12 noon in Roscrea Methodist Church, The Mall, Roscrea, Co Tipperary E53 HH30 Followed by Burial at Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea E53 Y184.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donation box at the funeral home and church.

Bridget McCartin (née Hanley)
Springhouse Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McCartin (nee Hanley) Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary, September 11th 2022, Bridget.

Predeceased by her daughter Fiona and sister Julie. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tony, son Vincent, grandson Dexter, sisters Josephine and Christina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Cremation of Bridget will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday, September 14th, at 2pm.

PADRAIG SCAHILL
Clonmore Ballymackey Toomevara & St. Flannans Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Carraroe, Galway

Late of Carraroe Connameara. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved parents Pat & Barbara, brothers Colin & Michael and sister Maureen. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Una and cherished children Arthur, Noreen & Patrick. Grandchildren Bobby, Shane, Cillian, Fionnuala, Padraig, Michael, Aoibhinn & Saoirse. Brother Sean, daughters in law Karen & Caroline, son in law Kevin, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Padraig Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive to Ballinree Church on Thursday for his requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Livestream link to follow. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 

