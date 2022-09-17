Search

17 Sept 2022

Templemore celebrates Remembering Caroline

The black tie event - a fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice -remembered Caroline Sweeney-Breen

Templemore celebrates Remembering Caroline

17 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

On Saturday night last over 200 family and friends of the late Caroline Sweeney-Breen came together for a Black-Tie event in the Templemore Arms Hotel.


Caroline, originally from Marian Road, Templemore, and later Freighduff, Cashel died in January 2019. The Ball was organised to remember Caroline, a special daughter to Martin and Kathleen, sister to Jer and Leona, wife to Ray, mother to Aaron, and a friend to so many, with all the proceeds donated to South Tipperary Hospice.


The Templemore Pipe Band greeted the guests as they made their way down the red carpet and into the hotel where proceedings began with a prosecco reception. The management and staff of the Arms were outstanding hosts, providing a stunning ballroom and fabulous food.


A huge number of excellent prizes were raffled on the night with fabulous hampers and vouchers donated by the local businesses and people of Templemore and Cashel.

Above: Jer, Martin, Kathleen and Leona Sweeney.

MC’s for the night were Thomas Gleeson and the dynamic duo of Liam and Marie O’Connell. After the fabulous dinner guests danced the night away in real style.


The organizers were overwhelmed by the generosity of people with donations still coming in. Caroline would have loved the night, surrounded by her colleagues from O’ Dwyer’s Pharmacy in Cashel, her school friends from Templemore, her relations from the UK, and her Cashel and Templemore family.


The success of the event, the amount of money raised, and the love in the room are a testament to how much regard people have for the Sweeney and Breen families. But the real star of the show was Caroline and we all certainly felt her star shining down upon us on Saturday night. Gone but always fondly remembered.

