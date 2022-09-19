Traffic management measures in place on N24 in Carrick-on-Suir as works continue

Traffic management measures will continue to be in place along the N24 in Carrick-on-Suir
Tipperary County Council has notified motoroists that temporary traffic management measures will continue to be in place on the N24 at Carrick on Suir .
The works will go through the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
Works for the Carrick on Suir Pavement Scheme will continue until May 20 from 08.00hrs to 18.00hrs.
The temporary traffic management will be evolving throughout the scheme and will involve local diversions and Stop/Go Shuttle systems.
