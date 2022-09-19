ALERT: Irish Water are working to restore supply in these areas of Tipperary

Irish Water are working to restore supply in these areas of Tipperary
Irish Water is reporting a reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
Irish Water say crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.
