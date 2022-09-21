Join Culture Night in Tipperary

Culture Night is back! A national moment, now in its seventeenth year, invites the public to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts. Doors are opened late and thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and Local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all Culture Night events and activities are FREE of charge.

From the nation’s capital to the towns and villages of Tipperary, Culture night is ONE NIGHT FOR ALL. With a total of 45 events and counting, including live in person and online events, happening across 16 Tipperary towns and villages, multiple premier county venues are set to come alive with the sights and sounds of #OícheChultúir.

With events being produced by imaginative and hard-working artists, community groups and volunteers across Tipperary, you can be sure to find something to suit your inner culture vulture. From music to art, film, comedy, theatre and GAA, there’s plenty to explore and something for all ages.

There will be concerts, exhibitions, workshops, cultural walks, street performances, heritage tours and even an opportunity to take part in a community mural. Culture Night happens because the people of Tipperary unite behind the vision to promote culture, creativity and the arts. An important part of this year’s vision is to celebrate the diversity of our Culture in 2022. We invite you to gather your family and friends to join us in experiencing this very special night.

With events taking place throughout the county be sure to visit visit culture night to see the full list of FREE events to enjoy.