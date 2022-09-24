Inside the law: Tipperary gardaí mark centenary with open day in local station
To mark the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána, the gardaí in Nenagh are staging an Open Day in Nenagh Garda station this Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
Members of the public are welcome.
BACK: Joyce Murphy, Anita Manton, Teresa Horrigan, Geraldine Meagher, Janet Heafey, Jean Kavanagh, Michael Power, Michelle Russell (Cillian’s Mum), Conor Russell. FRONT: Laura Ryan, Shauna Edinburgh C
