Tipperary RNLI warning after people on board stricken vessel found with no lifejackets

Lough Derg RNLI has issued a reminder to boat users to make sure they have sufficient lifejackets on board following a callout at the weekend to a cruiser with three people on board.

When the lifeboat arrived at the scene they found no one was wearing a lifejacket and there was only one lifejacket on board.

On Sunday afternoon, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist three people on a 30ft cruiser reported adrift in Scariff Bay, southeast of Mountshannon Harbour.

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh, Steve Smyth and Tom Hayes on board. Winds were westerly Force 4 gusting F5, visibility was fair with low mist and frequent squalls.

At 4.03pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel by the Scilly Islands in Scarriff Bay, southeast of Mountshannon Harbour.

All three people on board were unharmed.

The lifeboat provided two survivor lifejackets and requested that the third person don their lifejacket on board.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and established that that engine had failed.

Given the location and the deteriorating weather conditions and poor forecast, the helm requested the crew to set up for an astern tow. The lifeboat crew communicated their decision to tow the casualty vessel to Mountshannon Harbour, to Valentia Coast Guard.

In the lee of Bushy Island at the entrance to Mountshannon Bay, lifeboat volunteers changed to the tow from an astern tow to an alongside tow to facilitate navigating the channel into harbour. At 4.45pm the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at Mountshannon Harbour.

Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "carry sufficient lifejackets for all passengers and wear them, and also carry a means of communication so that you can call for assistance if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake".