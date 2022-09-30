Search

30 Sept 2022

Brú Ború featured at Leinster House for Culture Night

Prior to covid, the much-acclaimed traditional group had been a regular participant at the Leinster House Culture Night

The Bru Boru group at Leinster House

The Bru Boru group at Leinster House

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 11:46 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel’s Brú Ború were accorded the special honour of performing at Leinster House for Culture Night this year, which is also the centenary of Seanad Éireann.


Prior to covid, the much-acclaimed traditional group had been a regular participant at the Leinster House Culture Night.


The 25-member ensemble, which for over 30 years has entertained fans from home and abroad at their cultural centre at the foot of the Rock of Cashel, won the hearts of the thousands of visitors who passed through Leinster House for this special occasion.

Above: Senator Mark Daly, Úna & Labhrás Ó Murchú and Martha Dowling


The fast moving choreographed show is a kaleidoscope of colour, talent and musical moods. The dancing routines, which have evolved over the years, were a huge attraction in Leinster House on Culture Night.


Singer supreme, Seán Ó Sé, ‘the voice of Ireland, as usual proved to be a huge hit on the night. Accompanied by star harpist Mary Kelly and with his fine repertoire of songs – historical, comical and sing-along – Seán had the audiences in the palm of his hands. But when the talented Corkman sang ‘Poc ar Buille’, Leinster House reverberated to the release of the post-covid pent-up emotions!


The array of musical instruments – and top class performers – would do justice to any orchestra: uilleann pipes, accordions, fiddles, whistles, flutes, concertinas, banjo and a bodhrán champion who had a roving commission!


Seán Ó Sé’s rendition of Sliabh na mBan put a nice Tipperary stamp on the historic occasion and had the Tipperary visitors on the night in sing along mood.


Of course, all this was against the background of the visit by the future King Charles and the Queen Consort to Brú Ború last March where they were hosted for an hour and entertained by the Brú Ború performers The highlight was the Royal couple learning some steps of an Irish dance, the iconic photos of which went worldwide.


All this was part of the discourse at Culture Night in Leinster House. It was also recalled that Brú Ború entertained Queen Elizabeth II when she visited the Rock of Cashel in 2011.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media