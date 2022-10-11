Intermediate hurling semi-final draw confirmed as the concluding stages near

The draws were made for the semi finals of the FBD Insurance Intermediate hurling and Junior B hurling championships last night after last weekend's quarter final action concluded.
In the Intermediate championship, Moneygall have been drawn to face Skeheenarinky in the first semi-final, while Drom & Inch will take on hot favourites Lorrha in the last game.
Meanwhile, in the Junior B championship, Lorrha also feature as they look to set to take on Thurles Sarsfields, while in the second semi final, north champions Portroe face their west counterparts Solohead.
All these games have been fixed to be played on the weekend of the 22/23 of October. See full fixtures below.
