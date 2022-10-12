Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club congratulates its hurlers on defeating Kiladangan in the relegation final last Saturday.
It wasn’t the way the team wanted the year to go but the club says well done to every member of the panel and mentors, who gave everything to get the right result, and thanks them for their commitment throughout the year.
The Junior B camogie team defeated Ballingarry by 4-12 to 2-2 in the shield quarter-final on Sunday evening.
The Junior B hurlers will play Cahir in Cahir on Sunday at 12 noon while the Minor footballers play Mullinahone in the first round of the championship in Pairc na nEalaí on Sunday at 10.30am.
The 12 days of Christmas draw tickets are available to purchase. Contact Sean McDonnell or your usual source. Tickets cost €50 and the draw boasts €20,000 in prizes.
