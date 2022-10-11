Search

11 Oct 2022

Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

See if your club is playing

Tipperary GAA fixtures have been published

Tipperary GAA fixtures have been published

11 Oct 2022 8:46 PM

14-10-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship

Quarter Final
New Inn 20:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

15-10-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup

Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 14:30 Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - Intermediate Hurling - Relegation

Final
Toomevara 14:30 Ballinahinch V Shannon Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship

Semi Final
Bansha 14:30 Sean Treacys V Clerihan

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Leahy Park Cashel 14:30 Thurles Sarsfields V Ballingarry

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Hurling Championship

Semi Final
Clonoulty 15:30 Holycross/Ballycahill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh

Kickhams

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship

Quarter Final
Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum

13:00 Cappawhite V Upperchurch-Drombane
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

Templetuohy 14:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Mullinahone

(E.T. if Necessary)

16-10-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship

Final
FBD Semple Stadium,
Thurles

13:00 Ballina V Mullinahone
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship

Final
FBD Semple Stadium,
Thurles

15:15 Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch-Drombane

19-10-2022 (Wed)

FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship

Quarter Final
Templetuohy 20:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Shannon Rovers

(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture

