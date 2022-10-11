Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

Tipperary GAA fixtures have been published
14-10-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship
Quarter Final
New Inn 20:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
15-10-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup
Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 14:30 Killenaule V Rockwell Rovers
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - Intermediate Hurling - Relegation
Final
Toomevara 14:30 Ballinahinch V Shannon Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship
Semi Final
Bansha 14:30 Sean Treacys V Clerihan
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
Leahy Park Cashel 14:30 Thurles Sarsfields V Ballingarry
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Clonoulty 15:30 Holycross/Ballycahill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship
Quarter Final
Pairc Ciocaim
Dundrum
13:00 Cappawhite V Upperchurch-Drombane
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
Templetuohy 14:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Mullinahone
(E.T. if Necessary)
16-10-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship
Final
FBD Semple Stadium,
Thurles
13:00 Ballina V Mullinahone
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship
Final
FBD Semple Stadium,
Thurles
15:15 Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch-Drombane
19-10-2022 (Wed)
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship
Quarter Final
Templetuohy 20:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Shannon Rovers
(E.T. if Necessary)
Fixture Notes: Finish on the day applies to this fixture
