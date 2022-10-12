Search

12 Oct 2022

Landslide win for Tipperary Premier League side Bansha Celtic in Munster Junior Cup

9-1 scoreline confirms gulf in class between top tier and division two

Daire Egan

Daire Egan scored four goals when Bansha Celtic beat Clerihan in the Munster Junior Cup

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

12 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Bansha Celtic 9 – 1 Clerihan

Bansha Celtic showed the gulf between the Premier League and Division Two when they dismantled a brave Clerihan side at home on Sunday morning to move into the next round of the Munster Junior Cup.
The hosts took the lead almost straight from the kick-off when Eamon Quirke was on hand to finish from close range, and within two more minutes they added a second when Liam Murphy was on hand to capitalise on a defensive mistake from close range.
With this cushion, they were able to pick apart a shell-shocked Clerihan side and added a third in the 20th minute after some nice build-up play saw the ball end up with Eamon Quirke, who finished well to the bottom corner.
Ten minutes from the break it became four goals to nil when Daire Egan rose highest to head in a corner kick at the back post.
The second half started much the same as the first when the home side were awarded a penalty after just two minutes, and Daire Egan doubled his tally from the spot.
Five minus later it was six when Eamon Quirke completed his hat trick, and on the hour mark it turned to seven when Daire Egan got his third, smashing home from the edge of the box.
Clerihan finally got themselves a consolation goal through Jonas Kerr with a well-taken goal in the 65th minute, but two more Bansha goals through Darren McGrath and a fourth from Daire Egan finished an excellent performance.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media