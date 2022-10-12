Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club's U11 hurlers were delighted to be invited to a blitz in Killenaule GAA Club on Sunday morning.
The weather was miserable but they gave it their all, showing great resilience. The club thanks Killenaule GAA, Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA and Cahir GAA for some great games and says well done to the players and their mentors.
The Juvenile Academy continues every Monday at 6.30pm at the club's all-weather pitch. If you are interested in registering a child please come along on Mondays.
Both the Academy and the U9 teams will mainly focus on football until the end of the year. Please make sure to bring gum shields.
Meanwhile, the Junior B footballers play Marlfield this Sunday at home.
The Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 04, 12, 20, 22. Denise Cooke matched three numbers and won €200.
