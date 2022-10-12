Tipperary RNLI tackle gusting winds and rocky shoal to rescue skipper from grounded yacht

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist a lone sailor on a 36ft yacht aground at Bonaveen Point at the northwestern shore of Lough Derg above Cloondavaun Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4.45pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Steve Smyth, Eleanor Hooker and Richard Nolan on board.

Winds were southerly Force 4/5 and gusting, visibility was good.

Valentia Coast Guard provided the lifeboat with coordinates for the casualty vessel which the RNLI volunteers used to navigate to its location.

At 5.05pm the lifeboat arrived on scene. The casualty vessel was aground at Fowler Island, north of Bonaveen Point on the County Clare shore.

Two local people, in their lake boat standing off in safe water, came alongside the lifeboat.

They informed the RNLI volunteers it was they who called for assistance after they were unable to assist the person on board the yacht.

They expressed their concern for the skipper on the yacht, who had been aground for the three hours and who they could not safely take off under the conditions due to the casualty’s limited mobility.

They had attempted an approach but damaged their propeller on rocks that extend 30 metres from Fowler Island into the lake.

Valentia Coast Guard offered an airlift for the casualty, but the RNLI volunteers felt that an airlift would prove difficult due to the location and the height of the mast on the yacht.

Studying their lake charts and using their local knowledge, the lifeboat volunteers planned a route to the yacht with the intention to evacuate the casualty.

The helm requested crew take up positions in the bow, port and starboard, to take soundings and to report sightings of hazards in the water.

The RNLI helm lifted one engine and skillfully navigated a course around rocks to the casualty vessel.

At 5.41pm the lifeboat reached the stern of the casualty vessel.

An RNLI volunteer boarded the yacht to assist the skipper, and with an RNLI volunteer in the bow of the lifeboat, they helped the casualty transfer to the lifeboat.

Once everyone was recovered to the lifeboat, the helm, with one crew member at the stern on the lookout for hazards, immediately began a reciprocal route back to safe water.

Once in safe water, RNLI volunteers assessed the casualty for any injuries. The casualty was feeling cold but otherwise well.

At 5.59pm the lifeboat arrived at Cloondevaun Harbour and left the casualty in the care of their friend. The two people in their lake boat arrived safely to shore ahead of the lifeboat.

Catherine Gleeson, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "carry a means of communication and let someone know your destination and your planned time of arrival".